Abandoned ship sinks while being towed ashore in the in Gulf of Thailand









SURAT THANI: An old vessel of unknown origin found drifting near an oil platform in the Gulf of Thailand sank while being towed ashore for examination on Saturday night, according to Rear Admiral Surasak Pratanworapanya, deputy director of the Area 2 Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC).

The ship, believed to be an abandoned cargo ship, was first sighted on Wednesday drifting near an oil platform of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd (Chevron Thailand) about 70 nautical miles southeast of Koh Samui.

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

