Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa). Photo: Jennifer Martin.




Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board today (Tuesday) endorsed the Ministry of Public Health’s drafted announcement on decriminalising cannabis and hemp, by removing the two plants from Category 5 of the drugs list, which will pave the way for their legal cultivation.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the remaining drugs in Category 5 will include opium, magic mushrooms (Psilocybe cubensis) and extracts of cannabis which contain more THC than 0.2% by weight.

