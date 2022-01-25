Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand
Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board today (Tuesday) endorsed the Ministry of Public Health’s drafted announcement on decriminalising cannabis and hemp, by removing the two plants from Category 5 of the drugs list, which will pave the way for their legal cultivation.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the remaining drugs in Category 5 will include opium, magic mushrooms (Psilocybe cubensis) and extracts of cannabis which contain more THC than 0.2% by weight.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
