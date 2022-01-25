Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic









The world could be approaching the end of the Covid-19 pandemic later this year, as evidenced by the rapid-spreading but less-severe Omicron variant, according to the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.

Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa said on Tuesday the spread of Omicron would result in the majority of people surviving an infection with the virus and developing immunity.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

