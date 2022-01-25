January 25, 2022

Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic

16 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The world could be approaching the end of the Covid-19 pandemic later this year, as evidenced by the rapid-spreading but less-severe Omicron variant, according to the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital.

Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa said on Tuesday the spread of Omicron would result in the majority of people surviving an infection with the virus and developing immunity.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

8 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Nine Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Thailand to date, first case found on January 2

27 mins ago TN
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

BoT Considering Use of Stablecoins

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

8 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic

16 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Nine Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Thailand to date, first case found on January 2

27 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Sunken Tanker Must Be Salvaged in 15 Days

47 mins ago TN
Big C Supermarket

Man arrested for gold shop robbery in Phetchabun

3 hours ago TN