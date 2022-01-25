January 25, 2022

Nine Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Thailand to date, first case found on January 2

24 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Department of Medical Sciences and a network of laboratories in Thailand have detected nine cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron since the beginning of this month, by means of whole genome sequencing, according to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general.

He said today (Tuesday) that Thailand’s first BA.2 sub-variant case was found on January 2nd and it was reported to GISAID, a global science initiative and primary source which provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and COVID-19.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

