BANGKOK, Jan 25 (TNA) – The Marine Department ordered the salvage of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Thailand in 15 days.

Phuripat Teerakulpisut, deputy director-general of the department, said he ordered Laem Thong Fishery Oil Trade Company, the owner of the tanker, to salvage the ship in 15 days and clean up the oil spill.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

