Man arrested for gold shop robbery in Phetchabun
A 40-year-old man was arrested in a paddy field in Phetchabun’s Lom Klao district on Tuesday with gold necklaces a robber stole from a shop at a Big C store in nearby Lom Sak district on Monday.
Investigators from Phetchabun provincial police, Lom Sak police and the Crime Suppression Division tracked the alleged robber to his hideout in tambon Ban Noen.
Full article: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
