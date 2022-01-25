January 25, 2022

BoT Considering Use of Stablecoins

5 hours ago TN
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins. Image: WorldSpectrum / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is planning to promote the use of Stablecoins to pay for goods and services and to help develop financial innovation.

The central bank has been drafting regulations on the use of digital assets, which will be implemented soon. The bank has also been studying how federal banks in other countries supervise digital assets.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

10 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic

18 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Nine Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Thailand to date, first case found on January 2

29 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Cannabis, hemp greenlighted to be decriminalised in Thailand

10 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Siriraj Hospital dean predicts end to pandemic

18 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand

Nine Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Thailand to date, first case found on January 2

29 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Sunken Tanker Must Be Salvaged in 15 Days

49 mins ago TN
Big C Supermarket

Man arrested for gold shop robbery in Phetchabun

3 hours ago TN