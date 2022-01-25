BoT Considering Use of Stablecoins
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is planning to promote the use of Stablecoins to pay for goods and services and to help develop financial innovation.
The central bank has been drafting regulations on the use of digital assets, which will be implemented soon. The bank has also been studying how federal banks in other countries supervise digital assets.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand
