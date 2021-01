BANGKOK, Jan 19 (TNA) – The Ministry of Industry is about to certify the first marijuana testing laboratory of the country.

Suchart Traisangrujira, adviser to the industry minister, and executives of the ministry inspected the laboratory of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

