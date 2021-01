The government on Tuesday recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases, raising the accumulated total in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 12,594. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 70.

Although the number of new cases was significantly lower than in recent days, authorities expressed concern over the spread of the disease in Samut Sakhon and Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email