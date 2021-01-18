January 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

369 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday, but no more fatalities

1 min read
8 seconds ago TN
A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recorded 369 new COVID-19 cases today (Monday), the majority of which are in Samut Sakhon province, discovered through proactive screening. The latest infections bring the total in the new outbreak to 8,186, with 5,266 people having already recovered and 2,910 people receiving treatment.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, the assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, said there are 61 provinces experiencing the latest outbreak. Today, Samut Sakhon recorded 269 infected immigrant workers and 51 Thais, bringing the total in the province to 4,518, followed by 13 in Bangkok, bringing the total to 593.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

369 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday, but no more fatalities 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Won’t Be COVID-19 vaccine Guinea Pig: Prayut

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’ when confronted for not wearing mask

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

369 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday, but no more fatalities

10 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Won’t Be COVID-19 vaccine Guinea Pig: Prayut

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cable theft gang busted in Ubon Ratchathani

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Samut Sakhon eases measures affecting some businesses

16 hours ago TN