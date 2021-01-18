369 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday, but no more fatalities





Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recorded 369 new COVID-19 cases today (Monday), the majority of which are in Samut Sakhon province, discovered through proactive screening. The latest infections bring the total in the new outbreak to 8,186, with 5,266 people having already recovered and 2,910 people receiving treatment.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, the assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, said there are 61 provinces experiencing the latest outbreak. Today, Samut Sakhon recorded 269 infected immigrant workers and 51 Thais, bringing the total in the province to 4,518, followed by 13 in Bangkok, bringing the total to 593.

