Thailand Won’t Be COVID-19 vaccine Guinea Pig: Prayut





BANGKOK, Jan 18 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would not let Thai people be a guinea pig for any COVID-19 vaccine that had not been completely tested for safety.

The prime minister posted his message on his Facebook page, writing that he was aware of reports on the adverse impacts of some COVID-19 vaccines in some countries and the government was waiting for investigations into the real causes.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TNA

