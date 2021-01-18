January 18, 2021

Cable theft gang busted in Ubon Ratchathani

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Pattaya

Typical tangled power cables on utility poles in Thailand. Photo: Ted McGrath / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.


UBON RATCHATHANI: Three men have been arrested for stealing cables and wires from various spots in the Nakhon Ubon Ratchathani Municipality and selling them to junk shops, Pol Col Thanapan Padungkan, commander of the Muang police station, said at a press conference on Monday.

He said the first man in the gang, Thammasat Buachoom, 38, was arrested on the morning of Jan 7 by a police officer on patrol, who spotted him driving a sidecar motorcycle out of Soi Chaeng Sanit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

