Samut Sakhon eases measures affecting some businesses





SAMUT SAKHON (NNT) – Samut Sakhon province has already eased measures to allow some businesses to operate, allowing the economy to function again. However, stringent screenings are still applied in all areas.

Beauty salons are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm in all districts. However, only hair cutting, dressing, and washing are allowed. Services that need sharp tools are still prohibited such as nail clipping, pedicures, and shaving. Each customer can only stay for two hours. No waiting by customers is allowed.

Restaurants and drink shops can also open except for shops in the Tha Sai, Mahachai, Krok Krak, Tha Chalom, Nadee, Bang Ya Phraek, Khok Kham, and Tha Chin subdistricts of Muang district.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





