January 17, 2021

Samut Sakhon eases measures affecting some businesses

SAMUT SAKHON (NNT) – Samut Sakhon province has already eased measures to allow some businesses to operate, allowing the economy to function again. However, stringent screenings are still applied in all areas.

Beauty salons are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm in all districts. However, only hair cutting, dressing, and washing are allowed. Services that need sharp tools are still prohibited such as nail clipping, pedicures, and shaving. Each customer can only stay for two hours. No waiting by customers is allowed.

Restaurants and drink shops can also open except for shops in the Tha Sai, Mahachai, Krok Krak, Tha Chalom, Nadee, Bang Ya Phraek, Khok Kham, and Tha Chin subdistricts of Muang district.

