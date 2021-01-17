374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon





Thailand on Sunday recorded 374 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 12,054. No new deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated total at 70.

Of the 374 new cases, 321 — including 311 foreign nationals — were found by active case-finding, mostly in Samut Sakhon. A further 43 cases were local transmissions found via the normal health system, and 10 new patients were recent arrivals from abroad.

