January 17, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’ when confronted for not wearing mask

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Frankfurt Airport

Sign at the Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Photo: Angelo DeSantis.


German police have taken into custody a Slovenian man who refused to wear a mask at Frankfurt Airport and threatened to kill everybody, thus prompting an evacuation of parts of the building and a train station’s closure.

Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1, along with its adjacent train station, was shut down on Saturday evening amid a large-scale police operation, involving both state and federal law enforcement.

It was reported initially that the evacuation was triggered by a piece of abandoned luggage. In an update on Sunday, however, police said that the disruption stems from an encounter between a maskless 38-year-old Slovenian man and patrol officers who confronted him about his lack of protective gear.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting 'I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar' when confronted for not wearing mask 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two arrested at Bangkok’s Victory Monument for trying to display an anti-lese-majeste law banner

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Galaxy S21 first of many phones that Samsung will ship sans charger and earphones

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’ when confronted for not wearing mask

5 hours ago TN