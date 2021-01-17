Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling

Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling1 min read
BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he will consider legalising gambling in Thailand, a contentious course of action that has been opposed for decades.
Much of Thailand’s recent coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a number of illegal gambling dens, prompting suggestions that legalising gambling would be a more practical approach in containing the spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Post reports.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Bangkok Post / The Phuket News