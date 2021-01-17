January 17, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling

1 min read
9 seconds ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he will consider legalising gambling in Thailand, a contentious course of action that has been opposed for decades.

Much of Thailand’s recent coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a number of illegal gambling dens, prompting suggestions that legalising gambling would be a more practical approach in containing the spread of Covid-19, Bangkok Post reports.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Bangkok Post / The Phuket News

Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two arrested at Bangkok’s Victory Monument for trying to display an anti-lese-majeste law banner

22 hours ago TN
2 min read

Community Development Department raises standard of premium OTOP souvenirs, taps into e-commerce channels to support entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

One death and 230 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prime Minister Prayut to weigh in on legalising gambling

11 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Arrest warrants to be issued after Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square mall explosion

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

34 gamblers arrested in Chiang Mai raid

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

335 more COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday in Samut Sakhon

12 hours ago TN