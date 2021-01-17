Arrest warrants to be issued after Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square mall explosion

Arrest warrants to be issued after Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square mall explosion1 min read
Police are to issue warrants for the arrest of at least two people suspected of throwing a “ping pong bomb” onto a group of police officers in front of the Chamchuri shopping mall on Saturday, slightly injuring three police and a reporter.
Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said Sunday that it is believed that the perpetrators threw the explosive device from a vehicle on the flyover heading towards Hua Lampong railway station.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World