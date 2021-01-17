January 17, 2021

Arrest warrants to be issued after Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square mall explosion

Chamchuri Office Tower and shopping mall,Bangkok

Chamchuri Square complex in Bangkok. Photo: Paul 012.


Police are to issue warrants for the arrest of at least two people suspected of throwing a “ping pong bomb” onto a group of police officers in front of the Chamchuri shopping mall on Saturday, slightly injuring three police and a reporter.

Pol Maj-Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said Sunday that it is believed that the perpetrators threw the explosive device from a vehicle on the flyover heading towards Hua Lampong railway station.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

