Four injured by explosion in confrontation between police and protesters in Bangkok

Bangkok riot police

Bangkok riot police. Photo: James M. Moylan / Pixabay.


Three anti-riot police officers and a reporter were slightly injured this afternoon (Saturday) when a missile, thought to be some type of explosive device, was thrown at a group of officers in front of Chamchuri Square on Rama 4 Road, in the Sam Yan area of Bangkok.

At the time, about 10 anti-establishment protesters were rallying on the ground floor of Sam Yan Mitrtown, opposite Chamchuri Square, to demand the release of their colleagues, being held at the Region 1 Border Patrol Police Bureau in Pathum Thani for various offences related to protests against Thailand’s draconian lèse-majesté law.

