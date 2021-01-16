Four injured by explosion in confrontation between police and protesters in Bangkok





Three anti-riot police officers and a reporter were slightly injured this afternoon (Saturday) when a missile, thought to be some type of explosive device, was thrown at a group of officers in front of Chamchuri Square on Rama 4 Road, in the Sam Yan area of Bangkok.

At the time, about 10 anti-establishment protesters were rallying on the ground floor of Sam Yan Mitrtown, opposite Chamchuri Square, to demand the release of their colleagues, being held at the Region 1 Border Patrol Police Bureau in Pathum Thani for various offences related to protests against Thailand’s draconian lèse-majesté law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

