January 16, 2021

Two arrested at Bangkok’s Victory Monument for trying to display an anti-lese-majeste law banner

Taxis at Victory Monument, Bangkok

Taxis at Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.


Two anti-establishment protesters were arrested by Thai police, on Saturday afternoon, after they and their colleagues defied police orders to disperse and to refrain from putting up a banner calling for the repeal of the country’s lèse-majesté law (Section 112 of the Criminal Code).

The protesters gathered at the Victory Monument at about noon, with several of them writing messages protesting against the lawon the 110 metre long banner.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

