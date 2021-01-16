Two arrested at Bangkok’s Victory Monument for trying to display an anti-lese-majeste law banner





Two anti-establishment protesters were arrested by Thai police, on Saturday afternoon, after they and their colleagues defied police orders to disperse and to refrain from putting up a banner calling for the repeal of the country’s lèse-majesté law (Section 112 of the Criminal Code).

The protesters gathered at the Victory Monument at about noon, with several of them writing messages protesting against the lawon the 110 metre long banner.

By Thai PBS World

