January 17, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Seven Soldiers Dead in Philippine Helicopter Crash

2 min read
1 day ago TN
Philippine and US Military Police training

Philippine and US Military Police conduct training. Photo: Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth.


A Philippine Air Force helicopter crashed Saturday while resupplying troops fighting communist rebels in the southern province of Bukidnon, killing a colonel and six other troops, the military announced.

The helicopter, a Vietnam War-era Huey UH-1H, was ferrying supplies, along with another Huey chopper, to a forward military base in the remote Pantaron Mountain Range when the accident occurred, said Maj. Gen. Andres Centeno.

“The pilots of the other Huey radioed the ill-fated aircraft that they were trailing smoke,” Centeno said.

Centeno said soldiers who reached the crash site, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Impasug-ong town in Bukidnon province, “found no survivors.”

He said they were withholding the names of crash victims, including an Air Force colonel, three crew members and three Army soldiers, pending notification of their kin.

He said the other Huey helicopter spotted smoke trailing from the engine of the ill-fated aircraft minutes before it crashed.

“The pilots of the other Huey radioed the ill-fated aircraft that they were trailing smoke,” Centeno said. “The pilots managed to steer the damaged aircraft and crashed into an open field.”

Centeno said the helicopter nosed-dived when it was executing a turn, and fell to the ground.

Full story: BenarNews

Froilan Gallardo
Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Copyright ©2021, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Seven Soldiers Dead in Philippine Helicopter Crash 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway, Official Says

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Tsunami Feared After Major Quake in Indonesia Reportedly Kills Dozens and Injures Hundreds

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Galaxy S21 first of many phones that Samsung will ship sans charger and earphones

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’ when confronted for not wearing mask

5 hours ago TN