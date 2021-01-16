WhatsApp delays privacy policy update as fleeing users voice concerns over Facebook data-sharing with NO opt-out





WhatsApp said it will push back a planned policy update to give users time to review its terms amid fears the Facebook-owned platform will share private data with its parent company, helping to drive a mass migration from the app.

The chat application announced on Friday that it would delay the update until mid-May, blaming “confusion” and “misinformation” for growing privacy concerns among customers while insisting that it would not hand additional user data, such as private messages, to Facebook under its new policies.

“We will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages,” the company said. “It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook.”

Full story: rt.com

RT

