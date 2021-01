CHIANG MAI: Thirty-four gamblers, including four Cambodians, were arrested in a police raid on a luxury resort in San Sai district late on Saturday night.

The raid, which took place at about 9pm, was led by Pol Maj Gen Pichet Jiranantasin, the provincial police chief.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Phanumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email