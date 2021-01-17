January 17, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway, Official Says

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Indonesia Maritime Police (POLAIR) in Batam, Indonesia

Indonesia Maritime Police (POLAIR) in Batam, Indonesia on 30 July 2017. (DoD Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, Ryan Grady, U.S. Navy/Released). JIATF West / flickr.


BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Indonesian authorities have yet to locate the second black box from the Srijiwaya Air plane that crashed in the water off Jakarta last week, the National Search and Rescue Agency’s operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said Sunday.

In a briefing broadcast by news portal Detik, Aji explained that the signalling device of the onboard voice recording black box detached during the crash and was found by navy divers. The main body with the memory unit of the device has so far eluded the divers.

The official went on to say that an underwater robotic vehicle has been deployed to aid in the search.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway, Official Says 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

5 hours ago TN
2 min read

Seven Soldiers Dead in Philippine Helicopter Crash

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Tsunami Feared After Major Quake in Indonesia Reportedly Kills Dozens and Injures Hundreds

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Galaxy S21 first of many phones that Samsung will ship sans charger and earphones

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

China Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases Ahead Lunar New Year

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

374 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, mostly in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Frankfurt Airport evacuation sparked by man shouting ‘I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar’ when confronted for not wearing mask

5 hours ago TN