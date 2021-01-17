Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway, Official Says

Search For 2nd Black Box of Indonesia Crash Still Underway, Official Says1 min read
BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Indonesian authorities have yet to locate the second black box from the Srijiwaya Air plane that crashed in the water off Jakarta last week, the National Search and Rescue Agency’s operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said Sunday.
In a briefing broadcast by news portal Detik, Aji explained that the signalling device of the onboard voice recording black box detached during the crash and was found by navy divers. The main body with the memory unit of the device has so far eluded the divers.
The official went on to say that an underwater robotic vehicle has been deployed to aid in the search.
