Illegal beauty products factory raided in Nakhon Pathom
Consumer protection police on Tuesday raided premises where medicines and beauty products were being illegally produced in Nakhon Pathom province.
Pol Col Chanannat Santhawalpaet, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said the raid followed information from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which had monitored sales of these products by the website auraslimbeauty(dot)com.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST