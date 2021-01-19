Illegal beauty products factory raided in Nakhon Pathom





Consumer protection police on Tuesday raided premises where medicines and beauty products were being illegally produced in Nakhon Pathom province.

Pol Col Chanannat Santhawalpaet, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said the raid followed information from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which had monitored sales of these products by the website auraslimbeauty(dot)com.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





