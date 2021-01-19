January 19, 2021

Illegal beauty products factory raided in Nakhon Pathom

Wat Phra Pathom Chedi in Nakhon Pathom

The Wat Phra Pathom Chedi temple viewed from a street in Mueang Nakhon Pathom. Photo: Phong Phat G.


Consumer protection police on Tuesday raided premises where medicines and beauty products were being illegally produced in Nakhon Pathom province.

Pol Col Chanannat Santhawalpaet, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said the raid followed information from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which had monitored sales of these products by the website auraslimbeauty(dot)com.

