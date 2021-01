Not a single new COVID-19 infection has been reported in Thailand’s coastal province of Chon Buri today, one of the five Red Zone provinces.

Dr. Vichai Thanasophon, deputy provincial health chief of this eastern province, said Tuesday that this is the first time since December 19th, when infections were first reported in the new wave, that no new cases have been found.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

