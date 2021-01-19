No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration





PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed that evidence of a COVID-19 test proving that a foreigner is not infected with the virus is not required in order to extend a permit-to-stay, a process often referred to as ‘extending visas’.

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro told The Phuket News that his office has not received any such order from the Immigration Bureau main office in Bangkok or from higher-ranking officers at the regional headquarters in Songkhla.

