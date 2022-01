A motorbike rider has sustained injuries after he tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle in the Banglamung district.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on the Number 331 Road in the Khao Maikaew sub-district earlier this week, January 24th, 2022, overnight.

Full article: thepattayanews.com

By Goong Nang(GN)

The Pattaya News

