Warning over Thailand’s finances

TN November 4, 2023 0
A handful of Thai baht coins

A handful of Thai baht coins. Photo: Saranya Chawanrattanasakul / flickr.

Analysts are expressing concerns over Thailand’s fiscal position, saying figures are likely to deteriorate in the medium term as the government pushes through populist policies such as the digital wallet scheme.

The American Economy On A Tense Rope

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, expects Thailand’s budget deficit to widen from 2.9% in fiscal 2023 to 3.6% next fiscal year as the government has announced several policies designed to drive GDP growth and unveiled a fiscal 2024 budget of 3.48 trillion baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nareerat Wiriyapong
BANGKOK POST

