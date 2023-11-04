Warning over Thailand’s finances

Analysts are expressing concerns over Thailand’s fiscal position, saying figures are likely to deteriorate in the medium term as the government pushes through populist policies such as the digital wallet scheme.

The American Economy On A Tense Rope

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, expects Thailand’s budget deficit to widen from 2.9% in fiscal 2023 to 3.6% next fiscal year as the government has announced several policies designed to drive GDP growth and unveiled a fiscal 2024 budget of 3.48 trillion baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nareerat Wiriyapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts