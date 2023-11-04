Myanmar military using foreigners including Thais as human shields

Myanmar’s military junta has used foreigners including Thais as human shields in northeastern Shan State, where fighting the junta and an ethnic alliance is escalating, according to The Irrawaddy online.

Almost 4,000 refugees from Myanmar seek shelter in Mae Hong Son

Instead of sending them back to their respective countries, the junta’s anti-human trafficking unit sent them to military camps, the online quoted a humanitarian worker as saying. Apart from Thais, other foreign nationals were those from Nepal, Ethiopia and Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

