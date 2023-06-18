Almost 4,000 refugees from Myanmar seek shelter in Mae Hong Son









Almost 4,000 civilians from Myanmar have fled recent fighting in their country to seek temporary shelter in Thailand’s northernmost province of Mae Hong Son.

Over 20,000 people flee as Myanmar’s military raids Sagaing region villages

The Thai-Myanmar border command centre in Mae Hong Son province said today (Sunday) that the fighting between Myanmar government forces and the Karenni rebels has forced thousands of Myanmar civilians into Sao Hin sub-district in Mae Sariang district and Mae Ki sub-district in Khun Yuam district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





