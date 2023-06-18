Almost 4,000 refugees from Myanmar seek shelter in Mae Hong Son

Myanmar soldiers near a temple

Myanmar soldiers near a temple. Photo: pxhere. CC0 Public Domain.




Almost 4,000 civilians from Myanmar have fled recent fighting in their country to seek temporary shelter in Thailand’s northernmost province of Mae Hong Son.

Over 20,000 people flee as Myanmar’s military raids Sagaing region villages

The Thai-Myanmar border command centre in Mae Hong Son province said today (Sunday) that the fighting between Myanmar government forces and the Karenni rebels has forced thousands of Myanmar civilians into Sao Hin sub-district in Mae Sariang district and Mae Ki sub-district in Khun Yuam district.

