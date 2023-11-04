Three Minors Arrested in Nakhon Phanom for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Murder
On November 2nd, 2023, Sri Songkhram police officers captured a group of three alleged minors with an improvised firearm and bullets in Si Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom.
One of the alleged suspects was only 14-years-old, and the others were 15-years-old and 17-years-old.
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News
