Violent Teenagers in Pattaya Attack Rivals with Guns and Explosives, Two Injured









A group of teenagers in Pattaya attacked their rivals with guns and explosives at 4 AM this morning, July 19th. Two males, one only 14-years-old, were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One Person Injured After Wild Brawl Involving Bombs and Firearms at Popular Pattaya Market

The police officers at the Banglamung police station received a report of a violent altercation in front of the Sukhumvit Pattaya Karn Chang garage in Naklua this morning. They rushed to the scene to assist two injured victims.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





