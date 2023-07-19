Violent Teenagers in Pattaya Attack Rivals with Guns and Explosives, Two Injured

Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.




A group of teenagers in Pattaya attacked their rivals with guns and explosives at 4 AM this morning, July 19th. Two males, one only 14-years-old, were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One Person Injured After Wild Brawl Involving Bombs and Firearms at Popular Pattaya Market

The police officers at the Banglamung police station received a report of a violent altercation in front of the Sukhumvit Pattaya Karn Chang garage in Naklua this morning. They rushed to the scene to assist two injured victims.

