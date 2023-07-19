Hundreds condemn Pita’s suspension at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument

TN July 19, 2023 0
Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand Prayut’s removal

Protest in front of Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Milktea2020. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Democracy Monument on Wednesday night to vent their anger over the end of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become prime minister.

Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests

The largely peaceful rally followed a dramatic day in parliament, where Mr Pita lost his MP status after the Constitutional Court ordered him suspended pending a ruling. After he left the chamber, lawmakers voted not to allow him to be nominated for prime minister a second time.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Protest in front of Democracy Monument to demand Prayut's removal

