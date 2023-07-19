Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Caretaker Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about potential political protests this week.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

The demonstrations, which are expected to draw crowds from both pro and anti-government factions in front of the Parliament Complex, have stirred concerns about possible conflict.

According to Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha requested officials to ensure the smooth management of the gatherings. His primary concern is to prevent any faction from breaching the law and to maintain peace, urging everything to proceed according to proper procedures.

