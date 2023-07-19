Caretaker PM Prayut Expresses Concern Over Potential Protests

TN July 19, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha  / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Caretaker Prime Minister has expressed his concerns about potential political protests this week.

Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

The demonstrations, which are expected to draw crowds from both pro and anti-government factions in front of the Parliament Complex, have stirred concerns about possible conflict.

According to Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha requested officials to ensure the smooth management of the gatherings. His primary concern is to prevent any faction from breaching the law and to maintain peace, urging everything to proceed according to proper procedures.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 19, 2023 0
Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Thai Court Suspends Pita Limjaroenrat from Serving as MP

TN July 19, 2023 0
Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Thailand Aims to Attract 25.8 Million Asian Tourists in 2024

TN July 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Legislators leave Thai parliament by boat to avoid protesters

TN July 19, 2023 0
Ambulance of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysore, India

At least 15 people electrocuted to death while crossing a bridge in India

TN July 19, 2023 0
People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China

U.S. suspends funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology for obstruction in Covid research

TN July 19, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 19, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

American man Arrested in Phuket for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old Girl

TN July 19, 2023 0