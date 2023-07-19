Thailand Aims to Attract 25.8 Million Asian Tourists in 2024

Asian tourist taking a photo at Wat Po with his mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.









The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to attract 25.8 million tourists from short-haul countries next year, 2024.

TAT Launches New NFT Project to Attract South Korean Tourists

TAT deputy governor Thanet Petchsuwan said TAT is targeting tourists from the Asian and South Pacific markets aka the short-haul markets.

The goal of attracting 25.8 million tourists from these markets was set during the recent meeting of TAT. This number represents 74% of the overall next year target of 35 million international tourists. The objective is to generate revenue of 1.2 trillion baht, which accounts for 63% of the total foreign market revenue target of 1.92 trillion baht.

The target is divided among tourists from Eastern Asia (12.48 million), ASEAN countries (10.51 million), South Asia (2.1 million), and Oceania (787,000).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





