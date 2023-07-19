Thailand Aims to Attract 25.8 Million Asian Tourists in 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to attract 25.8 million tourists from short-haul countries next year, 2024.

TAT Launches New NFT Project to Attract South Korean Tourists

TAT deputy governor Thanet Petchsuwan said TAT is targeting tourists from the Asian and South Pacific markets aka the short-haul markets.

The goal of attracting 25.8 million tourists from these markets was set during the recent meeting of TAT. This number represents 74% of the overall next year target of 35 million international tourists. The objective is to generate revenue of 1.2 trillion baht, which accounts for 63% of the total foreign market revenue target of 1.92 trillion baht.

The target is divided among tourists from Eastern Asia (12.48 million), ASEAN countries (10.51 million), South Asia (2.1 million), and Oceania (787,000).

