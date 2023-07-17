Thai PM Vote: Major Rally Planned for July 19

The Bangkok Art and Culture Center designed by Robert G. Boughey & Associates (RGB Architects), is located at Pathum Wan district, Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.









BANGKOK, July 17 (TNA) – Demonstrators plan to gather outside Parliament on July 19 when a joint sitting of House of Representatives and the Senate will vote on a prime minister again.

Gridlock likely Friday evening as Pita supporters rally in downtown Bangkok

They announced the planned gathering at a rally in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Center on Sunday following the car mob event to submit letters, urging senators to resign after they did not fulfill their duties in voting for a prime minister on July 13.

