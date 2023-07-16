16-year-old Street Racer Races Away from Chonburi Police and Crashes into Minivan

Motorbike street race in Thailand.

A 16-year-old Thai motorbike racer suffered serious injuries after racing away from the Chonburi police and crashing into a minivan Saturday night, July 15th.

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

The accident took place on 36 Road inbound to Rayong province near the entrance of a sheep farm in the Nong Pla Lai sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The Sawang Boriboon rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident after receiving a notification.

