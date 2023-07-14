Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists









Pattaya residents and tourists have complained once again about noisy Arabian motorbike racers racing on the streets in the middle of the night.

Over 30 Middle Eastern allleged motorbike racers arrested in Pattaya last night

In the early hours of Friday, July 14th, 2023, several young Middle Eastern foreigners were reported to have revved up their bikes and raced up and down Soi VC and Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya. This disruptive behavior disturbed both residents and tourists residing in the alleys.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





