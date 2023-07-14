Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

July 14, 2023
Girls at Walking Street

Motorcycles parked on Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




Pattaya residents and tourists have complained once again about noisy Arabian motorbike racers racing on the streets in the middle of the night.

Over 30 Middle Eastern allleged motorbike racers arrested in Pattaya last night

In the early hours of Friday, July 14th, 2023, several young Middle Eastern foreigners were reported to have revved up their bikes and raced up and down Soi VC and Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya. This disruptive behavior disturbed both residents and tourists residing in the alleys.

thepattayanews.com

Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

