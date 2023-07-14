Supporters rally for Move Forward Party leader

Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.









Hundreds of Move Forward Party supporters yesterday gathered at a pre-designated spot near parliament to show support for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat during yesterday’s prime ministerial vote.

Move Forward party Leader Fails to Secure Enough Votes to Become New PM

The gathering area can accommodate up to about 300 people at a time, said Rujira Arin, chief of the Dusit District office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATAPEE RUANGSRI & CHALERMRAT NUALYAISAWAN

BANGKOK POST

