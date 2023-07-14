Pita’s renomination for PM hangs in balance, party hopes to remove senators from PM selection









Senator Prapanth Koonmee has insisted that Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s prime ministerial candidacy cannot be resubmitted to parliament, after he failed to get the minimum 375 votes needed to approve his candidacy in the first ballot.

Supporters rally for Move Forward Party leader

Meanwhile, the Move Forward party plans to submit a bill to the House, seeking to amend Section 272 of the Constitution to strip senators of the power to select the prime minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

