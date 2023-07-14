Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC









BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – The private sector keeps a close watch on the next parliamentary vote on a new prime minister and has expressed concern that a delay in the formation of a new government may have adverse impacts on the economy.

Move Forward party Leader Fails to Secure Enough Votes to Become New PM

Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand said that he believed that the process of democracy within the parliamentary system had been progressing steadily. However, the Move Forward Party’s prime minister candidate Mr. Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure enough votes in the first vote. After this, the eight party coalition alliance will likely engage in further discussions and negotiations to find a new way forward. It is important to closely monitor the situation. The second and third rounds are scheduled preliminarily for July 19 and 20.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





