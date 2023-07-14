Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

TN July 14, 2023 0
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC). Photo: Mx. Granger.




BANGKOK, July 14 (TNA) – The private sector keeps a close watch on the next parliamentary vote on a new prime minister and has expressed concern that a delay in the formation of a new government may have adverse impacts on the economy.

Move Forward party Leader Fails to Secure Enough Votes to Become New PM

Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand said that he believed that the process of democracy within the parliamentary system had been progressing steadily. However, the Move Forward Party’s prime minister candidate Mr. Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure enough votes in the first vote. After this, the eight party coalition alliance will likely engage in further discussions and negotiations to find a new way forward. It is important to closely monitor the situation. The second and third rounds are scheduled preliminarily for July 19 and 20.

