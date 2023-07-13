Move Forward party Leader Fails to Secure Enough Votes to Become New PM

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




BANGKOK, July 13 (TNA) – Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure more than half of the bicameral parliament to become the new prime minister on Thursday.

Move Forward party defends its proposal to amend lese majeste law

After his initial bid failed, Mr. Pita said he accepted the vote result, but he would continue to prepare for the second vote, slated for July 19.

