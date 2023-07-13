Move Forward party defends its proposal to amend lese majeste law

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok. Photo: Sri85




Move Forward Secretary-General Chaithawat Tulathon defended the party’s advocacy for amendment of the lèse majesté law (Section 112 of the Criminal Code) today (Thursday) and explained why the party cannot back down on this matter.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is sole PM candidate in parliament

Speaking in parliament, Chaithawat said that law has been widely abused, to the extent that, since 2000, 252 people have been charged with lèse majesté merely for expressing their opinion about the monarchy.

