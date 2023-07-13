Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is sole PM candidate in parliament









A joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate convened on Thursday morning for a prime ministerial debate and vote, as Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat was the sole candidate.

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

In the session Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew nominated Mr Pita as prime minister, with support from 302 House representatives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





