Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is sole PM candidate in parliament

TN July 13, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai.




A joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate convened on Thursday morning for a prime ministerial debate and vote, as Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat was the sole candidate.

Charter Court accepts petition against Move Forward over lèse majesté policy

In the session Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew nominated Mr Pita as prime minister, with support from 302 House representatives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Learning Thai Language in Thailand.

A Comprehensive Guide for Foreigners Interested in Studying Thai Language in Thailand

Chulalongkorn University July 13, 2023 0
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

TN July 13, 2023 0
The Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2. How to get NFTs.

TAT Launches New NFT Project to Attract South Korean Tourists

TN July 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Learning Thai Language in Thailand.

A Comprehensive Guide for Foreigners Interested in Studying Thai Language in Thailand

Chulalongkorn University July 13, 2023 0
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

TN July 13, 2023 0
The Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2. How to get NFTs.

TAT Launches New NFT Project to Attract South Korean Tourists

TN July 13, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is sole PM candidate in parliament

TN July 13, 2023 0
Toyota Hiace Minivan in Thailand

Many People Injured in Minivan-Pickup Truck Collision Near Pattaya

TN July 12, 2023 0