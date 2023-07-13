TAT Launches New NFT Project to Attract South Korean Tourists

TN July 13, 2023 0
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the ‘SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand’ project, which will use digital art assets to attract high-spending South Korean tourists to Thailand.

TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2’

According to TAT, the SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand project features the TAT mascot “Nong Sukjai” in 20,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) available in the South Korean market. These pieces will offer holders exceptional benefits for travel products and services when they travel to Thailand. The project involves more than 60 Thai partners and entrepreneurs from Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations. Participants can register for the campaign via the TRAVELET application, which also allows travelers to organize their trips to Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

