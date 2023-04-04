TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2’

Thai tourists and foreign expats can collect Digital Art NFTs via the YAKS application at 20 attractions across Thailand’s five regions and unlock privileges for travel.









The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today launched the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2’ project, in which Thai tourists and foreign expats can collect NFT (Non-Fungible Token) virtual art items at 20 tourist attractions across the country between now and 30 April and can enjoy privileges and special discounts until 31 July.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The expanded Amazing Thailand NFTs project underscores TAT’s direction to leverage technology and innovation to add value and transform Thai tourism to Smart Tourism. Recognising digital as a game changer, we want to inspire Digital Asset holders to travel more within Thailand using Digital Art NFTs that are designed to turn our NFT products, namely Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover, into actual trips and offer new meaningful travel experiences.”

The Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2 project follows on from the success of the Amazing Thailand NFTs project held in 2022, which saw 17,118 NFTs accumulated by tourists from 3,999 items at each of the five locations – Chinatown, Wat Arun, Giant Swing, and Siam Square in Bangkok, and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan. Tourists’ spending stimulated by the project was estimated at over 43 million Baht.

In the Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2 project, there are 24,000 pieces of NFT artworks distributed at the 20 tourist attractions and landmarks, across Thailand’s five regions, which are:

In the Central region: Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Mahanakhon Building, and Asiatique The Riverfront Destination in Bangkok; Amphawa Floating Market in Samut Songkhram; Hua Hin Railway Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan; and Bridge over the River Kwai in Kanchanaburi.

In the East: Laem Bali Hai Pier, and The Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya, Chon Buri; and Laem Ngob Lighthouse in Trat.

In the North: Tha Phae Gate and Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai; Wat Rong Khun in Chiang Rai; and Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukhothai.

In the Northeast: Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom in Mukdahan; Elephant’s World Project in Surin; and Sirindhorn Wararam Phu Prao Temple in Ubon Ratchathani.

In the South: Promthep Cape, Old Town, and Mai Khao Beach in Phuket; and Khao Tapu in Phang-nga.

In addition to the 20 tourist attractions and landmarks, the NFT artworks are also available at 22 airports nationwide.

Thai tourists and foreign expats can participate in the project and collect NFTs through the YAKS application (available for both Android and iOS) and will receive their first NFT artwork upon registration. They can check in within a two-kilometre radius of the tourist attraction to collect NFTs.

Created by artists from Riety Studio, each Digital Art NFT is one-of-a-kind and comes in the form of a polaroid picture of the tourist attraction. The items, which are classified as ‘Normal’ and ‘Rare’, will be stored in the digital wallet of tourists who travel to collect, and can be used to unlock privileges and discounts for airfare, accommodation, food and beverage, shopping, and other travel offers.

In addition, foreign expats can receive NFT Expat privileges, including discounts or exemptions on entrance fees to attractions such as Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), and Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn).

For more information, go to: YAKS x Amazing Thailand NFTs on Facebook: Amazing Thailand NFTs (https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailandNFTs/) Discord’s website: YAKS x Amazing Thailand NFTs (https://discord.gg/JQTkkjghfv) www.yaks.club, or TAT Contact Centre 1672.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand

