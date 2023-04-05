Dutch Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport Claims Immigration Officer Forgot to Stamp Her Passport on Entry









The Dutch woman who was arrested at the Phuket International Airport last week in a case that went viral claims she did nothing wrong and it was because an Immigration Officer forgot to put a stamp on her passport.

Dutch Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand Without Proper Documents

The Telegraaf reports that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the woman has received assistance from the Netherlands Embassy for this case. The woman said she was detained for five days and it was a nightmare for her when, according to her, she did nothing wrong. She claims when she entered Thailand recently an Immigration Officer forgot to stamp her passport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

