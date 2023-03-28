Dutch Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand Without Proper Documents









A Dutch woman was arrested at the Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in the Kingdom of Thailand without a proper permit or visa.

The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they arrested a woman whose full name was not given, 28, a Dutch national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

