Dutch Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand Without Proper Documents

March 28, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

A Dutch woman was arrested at the Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in the Kingdom of Thailand without a proper permit or visa.

The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they arrested a woman whose full name was not given, 28, a Dutch national.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



