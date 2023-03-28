Chiang Mai Intensifies Effort to Help People Afftected by Tiny Dust









CHIANG MAI, March 28 (TNA) – Chiang Mai governor ordered intensified measures to help local residents affected by the hazardous levels of the PM2.5 as the city was ranked the world’s second most polluted city by IQAir as of noon today.

The provincial governor, Nirat Pongsitthithavorn ordered immediate assistance without the declaration of disaster zones.

