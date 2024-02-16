Thailand allocates 50 million Baht in medical aid to assist foreign tourists in case of accidents

Bangkok, 15 February 2024 – The Ministry of Tourism and Sport (MOTS), in collaboration with the National Institute of Emergency Medicine (NIEM) under the Ministry of Public Health, has announced the 50-million-Baht medical funding to assist foreign tourists in case of accidents while travelling in Thailand.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “The Prime Minister and Finance Minister, H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, has approved the compensation payments for tourists in the case of accidents or loss. Thus, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has initiated the “Assistance Scheme for Foreign Tourist Injury and Casualty” as part of our ongoing efforts to assure tourist safety and boost tourist confidence in Thailand.”

The 50 million Baht will be used to provide relief to foreign tourists on a case-by-case basis in the event of accidents, crimes, and other unfortunate events or disasters. But it must not be caused by tourists’ carelessness, intention to commit illegal acts or have circumstances that risk causing the incident.

Foreign tourists are eligible for coverage if they have valid passports and must be visiting Thailand between 1 January – 31 August 2024 with a tourist visa or for the purpose of tourism only.

The compensation rate in the case of death is up to 1 million Baht. In the case of permanent organ loss, loss of sight, or permanent disability, a payment of 300,000 Baht will be given. In the case of accident injuries, actual medical expenses will not exceed 500,000 Baht.

The MOTS has initiated the “Thailand Traveller Safety” (TTS) system via https://www.tts.go.th/ where foreign tourists can register online for the protection and coverage. It is important to note that the scheme is available only for foreign tourists who have valid ‘non-work’ passports and a tourist visa. Citizens of countries and territories who may enter Thailand under the Tourist Visa Exemption Scheme must visit Thailand for tourism purposes only.

“As well as the MOTS, the TTS system can also be accessed by the Tourist Police and the NIEM for initial screening of tourists whether they are eligible to apply for relief. Data collection is done discreetly under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act,” Mr. Mongkon Wimonrat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the MOTS, said.

